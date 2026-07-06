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An-Naml
35
27:35
واني مرسلة اليهم بهدية فناظرة بم يرجع المرسلون ٣٥
وَإِنِّى مُرْسِلَةٌ إِلَيْهِم بِهَدِيَّةٍۢ فَنَاظِرَةٌۢ بِمَ يَرْجِعُ ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٣٥
وَإِنِّي
مُرۡسِلَةٌ
إِلَيۡهِم
بِهَدِيَّةٖ
فَنَاظِرَةُۢ
بِمَ
يَرۡجِعُ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٣٥
Я пошлю им дары и посмотрю, с чем вернутся послы».
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Rahmah Salako
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в прошлом году
·
Ссылка
Айа 27:35-36
Leadership Cannot Be Bought 🎁
In today’s world, gifts and favours are often used to influence decisions. But the Qur’an reminds us: true leadership is not for sale.
When the Queen of Sheba sent an extravagant gift to Prophet Sulaiman (peace be upon him) in an attempt to win his favour, *his response was firm and dignified:*
Do you offer me wealth? What Allah has granted me is far greater than what He has granted you. No! It is you who rejoic...
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Tareq Abed
Следовать
8 лет назад
·
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Айа 27:35-36, 28:78-79, 18:95-98, 12:37
Amazing how the righteous when Allah blesses them with worldly talents use it to bring others closer to Allah, as Dhul qarnain did with his skill of building dams and Yousef did with his ability to interpret dreams or Solomon and his power and kingdom which Allah blessed him with. These blessings made them more humble to Allah and attributed it to him unlike the arrogant who attribute it to themself like Qaroon
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