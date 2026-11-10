Tazkirul Quran Тафсир: Maryam Ая 49

Man is accustomed to living with his family and within his community. Under these circumstances, separating a man from his family and friends amounts to pushing him into an abyss of despair. But, through Abraham’s lot, God has made it clear for all time that a man who is rendered homeless purely for the cause of God shall have a far better abode bestowed upon him by His Creator. In the long run God, by His Grace, honours with fame and good fortune one who has been thrust into oblivion for His sake.