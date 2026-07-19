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Luqman
5
31:5
اولايك على هدى من ربهم واولايك هم المفلحون ٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ عَلَىٰ هُدًۭى مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْلِحُونَ ٥
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
عَلَىٰ
هُدٗى
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمۡۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡلِحُونَ
٥
Они следуют верному руководству от их Господа, и они являются преуспевшими.
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Munther El-Alami
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2 года назад
·
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Айа 31:3-5
هُدًى is mentioned twice in the first 5 ayahs of Surat Luqman. Initially to refer to the Book that is filled with Wisdom, but then to refer to the state of the Muhsineen. Allah is telling me that (1) the book is a Guide and (2) the manifestation of guidance is to be written among the Muhsineen. A Muhsin is someone who is the personification of ihsaan - of worshipping Allah as if I see Him - and Allah clarifies that among the most present actions ...
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