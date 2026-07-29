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Al-Baqarah
82
2:82
والذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات اولايك اصحاب الجنة هم فيها خالدون ٨٢
وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْجَنَّةِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٨٢
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٨٢
А те, которые уверовали и совершали праведные деяния, окажутся обитателями Рая. Они пребудут там вечно.
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Nasra Osman
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31 неделю назад
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Айа 2:82
Faith and Righteousness
This verse teaches me that true believers are those who have faith in Allah, do good deeds, and remain steadfast. It reminds me that belief alone is not enough; actions matter too. Those who combine faith with righteous actions are promised Allah’s mercy and ultimate reward. This inspires me to strengthen both my belief and my daily deeds.
O Allah, strengthen my faith and make me steadfast in my actions. Help me to alway...
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ekaterina myachina
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11 недель назад
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Айа 2:80-82
A Few Numbered Days
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:80–82) through the Hadith
After assumption and inherited certainty,
these ayahs turn toward another danger that feels deeply familiar:
﴿وَقَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَةً﴾
“And they said: ‘The Fire will never touch us except for a few numbered days.’” (2:80)
Classical tafsir relates these words to some from Bani Israil who believed that any punishment would only be tempor...
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20
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Talha Majeed
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2 года назад
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Айа 2:81-82
I recently watched a Q&A video by Sh. Yasir Qadhi where someone asked,
'How is eternal punishment fair for a finite amount of sins?'
Many great points were brought up in his answer as always, such as the sentence given for a crime is not based on the length of the crime, but instead the severity, and what crime is bigger than associating partners with God?
Another explanation came to me that can be seen in these two Ayahs. After Allah mention...
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