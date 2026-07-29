Войти
Войти
Войти
Выберите язык
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
77
2:77
اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧
أَوَلَا يَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَعْلَمُ مَا يُسِرُّونَ وَمَا يُعْلِنُونَ ٧٧
أَوَلَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٧
Неужели они не знают, что Аллаху ведомо все, что они скрывают и обнародуют?
Тафсиры
Слои
Уроки
Размышления
Ответы
Кираат
Хадис
Aa
Отражать
Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Naveela Meral
Следовать
в прошлом году
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:77
If we mute the music while watching videos in Ramadan, then why not do this in the other months? Allah is always watching.
If we give time to reading the Quran everyday in Ramadan, why not continue this throughout the year? The Qura'n is a guide for life.
If we control our tongue and anger in Ramadan why not do this in other months?
Kindness is always valuable.
If we give more charity in Ramadan, why not be giving throughout the year?
Charity ...
Узнать больше
20
2
A Siddiqui
Следовать
5 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:77, 67:14, 91:9-10
When a thought about something impermissible comes into your mind, do not dwell on it. Imagine it as a car passing by on a road. Let it keep driving. Let it pass through. You can't eliminate the cars altogether, but you are fully capable of letting them pass by. What happens if that car slams its brakes? There will be a traffic jam, maybe even an accident. No benefit will come from allowing that car to stop. Let the cars keep passing through, one...
Узнать больше
56
18
ekaterina myachina
Следовать
11 недель назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:76-77
What Truth Requires
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:76–77) through the Hadith
The verses move between what is said openly and what is spoken in private:
﴿وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَآجُّوكُم بِهِۦ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ﴾ “And when they meet those who believe, they say, ‘We believe.’ But when they are alone with one another, they ...
Узнать больше
6
2
Изучите сообщество Reflection.
Предыдущий аят
Следующий ая