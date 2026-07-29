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Al-Baqarah
250
2:250
ولما برزوا لجالوت وجنوده قالوا ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وثبت اقدامنا وانصرنا على القوم الكافرين ٢٥٠
وَلَمَّا بَرَزُوا۟ لِجَالُوتَ وَجُنُودِهِۦ قَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَٱنصُرْنَا عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٥٠
وَلَمَّا
بَرَزُواْ
لِجَالُوتَ
وَجُنُودِهِۦ
قَالُواْ
رَبَّنَآ
أَفۡرِغۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
صَبۡرٗا
وَثَبِّتۡ
أَقۡدَامَنَا
وَٱنصُرۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٥٠
Когда они показались перед Джалутом (Голиафом) и его войском, то сказали: «Господь наш! Пролей на нас терпение, укрепи наши стопы и помоги нам одержать победу над неверующими людьми».
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Aa
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Suleiman Hani
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20 недель назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:250
Steadiness Before Strategy
In crisis, the Qur’an teaches a leadership order: patience first, firmness second, victory last, because panic is not a strategy. This du‘a reshapes fear into direction, reminding you that the first battlefield is the heart, and when faith stabilizes the inside, you become a source of calm for others instead of a transmitter of chaos.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/YBQGkhM_Rp0?...
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Hammad Fahim
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в прошлом году
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Айа 2:250
Make dua for our brothers and sister in Gaza as the killing has become more intensified in recent hours. According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on X, they stated: 'This is not humanitarian aid. It is slaughter.’'People in Gaza are facing an unbearable dilemma: risk your family starving or risk your life to maybe get food at an Israeli-US distribution site,'
https://aje.io/amtlge?update=3807668
Ya Allah we ask that you save our brothers and...
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29
17
Hausa Dictionary
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в прошлом году
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Айа 12:83, 18:49, 70:5, 2:250, 95:8, 12:18
Bismillah. Both '...Wa lā yaẓlimu rabbuka aḥadan' (18:49) and 'A-laysa Allāhu bi-aḥkami l-ḥākimīn' (95:8) affirm Allah’s justice, but they do so in distinct and complementary ways. Together, they affirm that Allah not only never wrongs anyone, but also judges with perfect wisdom — no injustice and no imperfection. One negates all injustice, the other declares the highest level of justice.
As a divorced dad of a 3 year old son, who's now a 10 hou...
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Kaynat Sarwar
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5 лет назад
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Айа 2:250
Those who insist on saying that the word 'sabr' means only to bear quietly whatever bad happens to you and not take any action against it, need to read this ayah.
In my culture it is very common for elders to say to their women especially when they face any oppression, that the 'islamic' thing to do is stay quiet and bear 'patiently' whatever anyone says and does, sometimes for years and years, maybe till they die.
And they use the word 'sabr'...
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11
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Sirotum Daud
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12 недель назад
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Айа 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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3
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A Siddiqui
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5 лет назад
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Айа 2:249-251
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
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