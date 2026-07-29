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Al-Baqarah
200
2:200
فاذا قضيتم مناسككم فاذكروا الله كذكركم اباءكم او اشد ذكرا فمن الناس من يقول ربنا اتنا في الدنيا وما له في الاخرة من خلاق ٢٠٠
فَإِذَا قَضَيْتُم مَّنَـٰسِكَكُمْ فَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ كَذِكْرِكُمْ ءَابَآءَكُمْ أَوْ أَشَدَّ ذِكْرًۭا ۗ فَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَقُولُ رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَمَا لَهُۥ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِنْ خَلَـٰقٍۢ ٢٠٠
فَإِذَا
قَضَيۡتُم
مَّنَٰسِكَكُمۡ
فَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
كَذِكۡرِكُمۡ
ءَابَآءَكُمۡ
أَوۡ
أَشَدَّ
ذِكۡرٗاۗ
فَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَقُولُ
رَبَّنَآ
ءَاتِنَا
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَمَا
لَهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
مِنۡ
خَلَٰقٖ
٢٠٠
Когда вы завершите свои обряды, то поминайте Аллаха так, как поминаете своих отцов, и даже более того. Среди людей есть такие, которые говорят: «Господь наш! Одари нас в этом мире!». Но нет им доли в Последней жизни.
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Mohannad Hakeem
Следовать
4 года назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 23:2-3, 20:14, 2:200, 4:103
When you are done with your prayer: Mention Allah in abundance! [4:103]
When you are done with Hajj rituals: Mention Allah like you repeatedly mention and honor your forefathers, and even more! [2:200]
If you have khushu' (humility) in your prayer, you will automatically abstain from vain and useless talk! [23:2-3]
ya Musa! Establish the prayer for the sole purpose of remembering Me! [20:14]
The commands of Allah are meant to increase the quant...
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27
2
Sardor Karim
Следовать
22 недели назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:200-201
Allah teaches us that whenever we pray and make dua, we should NEVER forget to ask Allah for rewards both in dunya and in the hereafter. We are so concerned about our worldly affairs that we rarely think about the Hereafter. Even something as simple as asking Allah for granting Jannah, under which rivers flow, can be a great and simple way to start!!!
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الاٌّخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ
...
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13
1
Sherene Mansor
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4 года назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 18:110, 2:200-201, 22:78, 2:204-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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7
5
ماريا مرزوقي
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5 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:200-201, 28:77
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 6: 'Do not forget your share of the worldly life' (28:77)
This reminds me of another ayah actually, from Surah Al-Baqarah: 200-201 where there are some who ask only of this world and has no share of the akhirah, while there are those who ask for the goodness from this world and the akhirah.
And this ayah from Al Qasas seems to expand on 2:201 that we are to prioritise the reward of the akhirah without forgetting our worldly s...
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