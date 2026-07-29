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Al-Baqarah
186
2:186
واذا سالك عبادي عني فاني قريب اجيب دعوة الداع اذا دعان فليستجيبوا لي وليومنوا بي لعلهم يرشدون ١٨٦
وَإِذَا سَأَلَكَ عِبَادِى عَنِّى فَإِنِّى قَرِيبٌ ۖ أُجِيبُ دَعْوَةَ ٱلدَّاعِ إِذَا دَعَانِ ۖ فَلْيَسْتَجِيبُوا۟ لِى وَلْيُؤْمِنُوا۟ بِى لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْشُدُونَ ١٨٦
وَإِذَا
سَأَلَكَ
عِبَادِي
عَنِّي
فَإِنِّي
قَرِيبٌۖ
أُجِيبُ
دَعۡوَةَ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِذَا
دَعَانِۖ
فَلۡيَسۡتَجِيبُواْ
لِي
وَلۡيُؤۡمِنُواْ
بِي
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡشُدُونَ
١٨٦
Если Мои рабы спросят тебя обо Мне, то ведь Я близок и отвечаю на зов молящегося, когда он взывает ко Мне. Пусть же они отвечают Мне и веруют в Меня, - быть может, они последуют верным путем.
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aira Fatima
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на прошлой неделе
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Айа 40:60, 2:186
Today I was reading the chapter on supplications from The Disease and The Cure, and I realized something about myself.
I have spent years making du’a, but I never really stopped to learn how Allah loves to be asked.
When we apply for a job, we spend hours making our resume look perfect. We change the format, improve every sentence, and make sure it fits what the employer is looking for.
But when it comes to asking Allah the One who owns everyt...
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15
2
Fariha Guncha
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9 недель назад
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Айа 2:186
Arafah through Fariha Guncha's lens
When everyone is urging you to list out whatever you want. To make a dua list for Arafah, but I have a different opinion. Or maybe not different. Just distinct.
Make your list. Ask for everything. He said to ask and dua is worship.
But don’t let the list make you miss what is actually happening.
You are standing before Allah.
Not before a door.
Not before a system that processes requests.
Before Him.
...
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11
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Hasan Zahid
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10 недель назад
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Айа 2:186
We do not heal the heart by force. Its core is three movements that reshape us from within.
Istighfār is honest housekeeping. Sin does more than leave a mark in a ledger; it leaves a film over our perception. It trains the self to excuse itself and to resent reminders. Seeking forgiveness is a return to truth, a confession that a gift was misused, a limit crossed, a reliance forgotten. That admission restores dignity and clears the lens through w...
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13
1
Hammad Fahim
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13 недель назад
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Айа 2:186
One of the aspects of Ramadan that should stay with us, is the habit of making dua. The verse, although cited within the context of Ramadan, is not to be understood as only exclusive to Ramadan. Allah always responds. He is always near. So just like Ramadan, when we made earnest supplications, make it a habit to make dua. Every morning and every night. Before you sleep:
Speak to Allah.
Tell Him about what broke you today.
Tell Him about the sin...
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37
7
Dania Hijazi
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22 недели назад
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Айа 2:186
I just had a miscarriage. It’s been one of the hardest and most painful moments in my life. So many ayahs came to my mind but this one brought me the most comfort. My baby has not been growing for 4 weeks. And around 4 weeks ago I had a dream that I was carrying a twin boy and girl, in the dream I remember saying no I’m not having twins I already know it’s one baby. And a powerful voice spoke to me and said “make dua.” And that’s all that I’ve be...
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42
9
Naveela Meral
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22 недели назад
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Айа 2:186
The Lord of the vast universe and the Owner of all that exists tells us "Indeed, I am near"
Near.
As near as a single conversation
As near as a sincere dua
Just you and Allah.
No intermediary is needed.
No special language is required.
The king of everything listens to you, responds and accepts.
2
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Aïcha Amissah
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23 недели назад
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Айа 2:186, 67:1
Allah is the supreme dominator, the exalted. He is al-Khaliq, the creator of the heavens and the earth. Nothing escapes Him. He has control over all things. "Tabarakah" He is the possessor of barakah, abundance and kindness. Allah bestows abundance upon whomever He wills and pours out His kindness upon whomever He wills. Allah is the one who gives life and death. There is no power except Allah´s power subhanallah.
How to integrate this verse int...
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2
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Eman Fatima
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31 неделю назад
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Айа 2:186
There will be days when your imman will be low and heart feels numb, you will be depressed, anxious but return to Allah no matter how many times you slip.
This ayah reminds us that when we turn to Allah sincerely, He is near.
Whenever I truly seek Allah, He responds in ways that bring peace.
14
3
Maryam Sajjad
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39 недель назад
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Айа 2:186
Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim.
Yesterday, whilst spending time outdoors in nature, something struck me.
As I looked at the branch of a tree, I noticed how some leaves were violently trembling in the wind, whilst others moved only slightly. They were attached to the same branch, influenced by the same wind, yet some were affected more than others. Why? That is when I noticed that the leaves more sheltered from the harsh breeze were the ones closest...
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11
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Hammad Fahim
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41 неделю назад
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Айа 2:186, 20:7
Youtube used to allow streaming without any unwanted adverts once upon a time. Those were the good old days. You could listen to an entire surah without being ambushed with an advert about shampoo or a holiday package. Now, you have to sign up to the premium version to get an advert-free experience. As I returned back from Jummah last Friday, I played one of my favourite reciters -Shaykh Abdul Basit on Youtube. The powerful and moving recitation ...
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