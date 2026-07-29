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Al-Baqarah
155
2:155
ولنبلونكم بشيء من الخوف والجوع ونقص من الاموال والانفس والثمرات وبشر الصابرين ١٥٥
وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُم بِشَىْءٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْخَوْفِ وَٱلْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْأَمْوَٰلِ وَٱلْأَنفُسِ وَٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ١٥٥
وَلَنَبۡلُوَنَّكُم
بِشَيۡءٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَوۡفِ
وَٱلۡجُوعِ
وَنَقۡصٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَمۡوَٰلِ
وَٱلۡأَنفُسِ
وَٱلثَّمَرَٰتِۗ
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
١٥٥
Мы непременно испытаем вас незначительным страхом, голодом, потерей имущества, людей и плодов. Обрадуй же терпеливых,
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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8 недель назад
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Айа 2:155, 29:2
Bismillah.
Sometimes you just can’t take it anymore.
It can be a situation with your child, your spouse, your job, or any other challenge life places before you. Yet there seems to be no way out. You simply have to deal with what has been placed before you.
Perhaps that situation is not random. Perhaps it is a place where your response, your reactions, your thoughts, and even what you quietly carry in your heart are being examined.
Challenges...
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18
6
Ammia Hassan
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10 недель назад
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Айа 2:155, 94:5-6
I recently went through a very difficult time, not once, but repeatedly through different struggles in life. There were moments when I asked myself, “Why is this happening to me, ya Allah?” I felt exhausted.
Despite everything, I still tried to stay close to Allah through the Qur’an, du’a, and helping others.
Then a close friend reminded me of something beautiful:
“Don’t see this dunya as your final destination. Every hardship is temporary, and...
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13
2
Noor hassan
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18 недель назад
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Айа 2:155
Today, while calling the adhan, my voice was here—but my heart was far away.
In the safety and calm around me, I found myself thinking of Gaza… of voices that may want to rise with the same call, yet are surrounded by fear, uncertainty, and danger. How easy it is for me to stand and call people to الصلاة without hesitation. And how heavy it must feel for others to hold onto that same act of worship when the sky itself feels unsafe.
For a moment...
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8
3
Mashrah Taha
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19 недель назад
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Айа 2:155
At first, hardship may feel like punishment. But when the heart realizes it is Allah’s test to purify the soul, the perspective changes. If I see every trial as Allah’s invitation to draw closer to Him, my patience strengthens, complaints fade, and peace enters the heart.
Allah reminds us: وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُم بِشَىْءٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْخَوْفِ وَٱلْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْأَمْوَٰلِ وَٱلْأَنفُسِ وَٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ
“And We will sure...
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5
2
aira Fatima
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22 недели назад
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Айа 2:155, 65:3
I want to reflect on one of the greatest women in Islam, Hajar (radiyallahu ‘anha), and the legacy she left behind.
Imagine her situation: alone in a barren valley, with no water, no people, no security, and an infant in her arms.
Yet the tawakkul she carried shakes the heart.
The only question she asked Ibrahim (alayhis-salam) was, “Did Allah command you to do this?”
When he replied yes, she said, “Then He will not abandon us.”
SubhanAllah....
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8
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Hammad Fahim
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23 недели назад
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Айа 2:155, 67:2
˹He is the One˺ Who created death and life in order to test which of you is best in deeds. And He is the Almighty, All-Forgiving.
The one who created us to test us, is the Almighty and the All-Forgiving. The Almighty, who is fully able to deal with the oppressors and tyrants and the All-Forgiving, to forgive those who try sincerely and fall short in this test, but nonetheless keep returning to Him.
We will be tested in many ways, and through...
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19
3
Tahira Fatima
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29 недель назад
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Айа 2:155
Perhaps the deepest measure by which life weighs a person is this: what the heart is truly attached to.
When the sunlight of ease spreads across the courtyard of life, acts of gratitude often remain on the lips alone. The heart feels content, but it has not yet been tested.
Then, without warning, the moment arrives when that same courtyard begins to sink into shadows.
The air feels still, paths become tangled, and a person is forced into conv...
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13
1
Hafza Eman
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34 недели назад
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Айа 2:155
While watching the autumn trees and seeing their leaves fall, I found myself reflecting on a cycle I have witnessed since childhood. Every year, autumn comes, leaves fall, and then in spring the trees bloom again. But that day, I paused and asked myself: What message is hidden in these autumn trees? What is Allah Almighty showing me through them?
A thought came to my heart: these autumn trees are us.
Their strong roots are like our iman, firml...
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23
0
Ilham Amin
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36 недель назад
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Айа 57:10, 59:8-9, 2:155
The Seerah is packed with lessons and gems. And today, as I was listening to the unfolding of the events, something profound struck me. The Sahabah were tested in ways unimaginable, and hearing about these events, you can't help but think about how they went from difficulty to difficulty.
The muhajiroon, after being berated, abused, and tortured - both physically and mentally, continuously without relent, left everything in their possession an...
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11
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Ilham Amin
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39 недель назад
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Айа 94:5-6, 2:155
Your entrance into the world was painful and difficult, so much so, that you cried. Your exit out of this world will be painful and difficult, so much so, that your family will cry. And in between you will go from test to test:
'We shall certainly test you with fear and hunger, and loss of property, lives, and crops. But [Prophet], give good news to those who are steadfast,'
— M.A.S. Abdel Haleem
After all, this is the world of tests, and the A...
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