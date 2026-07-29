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Al-Baqarah
151
2:151
كما ارسلنا فيكم رسولا منكم يتلو عليكم اياتنا ويزكيكم ويعلمكم الكتاب والحكمة ويعلمكم ما لم تكونوا تعلمون ١٥١
كَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا فِيكُمْ رَسُولًۭا مِّنكُمْ يَتْلُوا۟ عَلَيْكُمْ ءَايَـٰتِنَا وَيُزَكِّيكُمْ وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَيُعَلِّمُكُم مَّا لَمْ تَكُونُوا۟ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٥١
كَمَآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
فِيكُمۡ
رَسُولٗا
مِّنكُمۡ
يَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
وَيُزَكِّيكُمۡ
وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
وَيُعَلِّمُكُم
مَّا
لَمۡ
تَكُونُواْ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٥١
Таким же образом Я отправил к вам Посланника из вашей среды, который читает вам Наши аяты, очищает вас, обучает вас Писанию и мудрости, обучает вас тому, чего вы не знали.
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Basit Minhas
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2 года назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:151
ويعلمكم ما لم تكونوا تعلمون
And he teaches you that which you couldn't have known by yourselves.
Implying, without him, There was no way or means possible to have knowledge of the things that he teaches you.
The translation might come up as a bit odd to some, however Dr. Fadel Saleh Alsamerai RA in his book معاني النحو while describing the benefits of ما كان يفعل (or لم يكن يفعل) writes:
والمعنى الثاني على نفي الحدث قِبَلا
'And the second mean...
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26
15
Nadia
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2 года назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 91:9, 2:151
In verse 151 of surah al-Baqarah, Allah describes some of the directives given to His prophets with regards to the aims and objectives of their mission. I would like to focus here on the aspect of purification. What is meant here by purification is spiritual purification, as Allah repeats in 91:9: 'Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul'. This verse comes after seven consecutive verses where Allah swears by different objects, the s...
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R. Ebied
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в прошлом году
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:151-157
Juz 2: Purify to Beautify
A Beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) sent to recite the verses, purify, and teach the book and wisdom. Notice how the verse mentions the Prophet (peace be upon him) was sent from among the people, he is not a stranger to their challenges, he is a loving, empathetic, understanding leader who seeks to recite the verses and purify before teaching the book and the wisdom.
Receiving the beauty and guidance of the Quran re...
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