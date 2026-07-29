Войти
Войти
Войти
Выберите язык
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
150
2:150
ومن حيث خرجت فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وحيث ما كنتم فولوا وجوهكم شطره ليلا يكون للناس عليكم حجة الا الذين ظلموا منهم فلا تخشوهم واخشوني ولاتم نعمتي عليكم ولعلكم تهتدون ١٥٠
وَمِنْ حَيْثُ خَرَجْتَ فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا۟ وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُۥ لِئَلَّا يَكُونَ لِلنَّاسِ عَلَيْكُمْ حُجَّةٌ إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ مِنْهُمْ فَلَا تَخْشَوْهُمْ وَٱخْشَوْنِى وَلِأُتِمَّ نِعْمَتِى عَلَيْكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ ١٥٠
وَمِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
خَرَجۡتَ
فَوَلِّ
وَجۡهَكَ
شَطۡرَ
ٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِۚ
وَحَيۡثُ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
فَوَلُّواْ
وُجُوهَكُمۡ
شَطۡرَهُۥ
لِئَلَّا
يَكُونَ
لِلنَّاسِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
حُجَّةٌ
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
مِنۡهُمۡ
فَلَا
تَخۡشَوۡهُمۡ
وَٱخۡشَوۡنِي
وَلِأُتِمَّ
نِعۡمَتِي
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
١٥٠
Откуда бы ты ни вышел, обращай лицо в сторону Заповедной мечети. Где бы вы ни оказались, обращайте ваши лица в ее сторону, чтобы у людей, если только они не беззаконники, не было довода против вас. Не бойтесь их, а бойтесь Меня, чтобы Я довел до конца Мою милость к вам. Быть может, вы последуете прямым путем.
Тафсиры
Слои
Уроки
Размышления
Ответы
Кираат
Хадис
Aa
Отражать
Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Gheed Al-Angurli
Следовать
в прошлом году
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:150
Do not fear them; fear Me.
You have seen me, Ya Allah. You have seen the way I shaped myself to fit into spaces, softened my edges to be accepted, and silenced my voice to be safe. You have seen the way I feared their rejection more than I feared losing parts of myself.
But You are calling me back. You are reminding me that guidance is not found in their approval, but in fearing You. You are telling me that when I let go of seeking their favor,...
Узнать больше
8
1
tareq abed
Следовать
8 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:149, 2:144, 2:150
Why is the command to face the qiblah repeates 3 times?
Some say because this is the first abrogation in islam , so Allah SWT wanted to emphasize it to the muslims.
Others say it is speaking to 3 groups of people in each ayah. To the peope in the masjid al haram who see the ka3ba, to the people of the haram who can face the mosque and not see the ka3ba, and the third for all people in the east and west to face the direction of mecca.
2
0
tareq abed
Следовать
8 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:150
The argument against you here refers to he kuffar of quraish arguing how can you claim to be on Ibrahims AS religion if you dont face torwards his qiblah?
Some scholars mention it is a proof against the quraish who wanted him to face the qiblah of Ibrahim AS which is the ka3ba, and the proof against the people of the book who knew in their book that the foretold prophet will change his direction of prayers and their knowledge that God abrogated...
Узнать больше
4
0
Изучите сообщество Reflection.
Предыдущий аят
Следующий ая