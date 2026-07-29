Войти
Войти
Войти
Выберите язык
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
132
2:132
ووصى بها ابراهيم بنيه ويعقوب يا بني ان الله اصطفى لكم الدين فلا تموتن الا وانتم مسلمون ١٣٢
وَوَصَّىٰ بِهَآ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ بَنِيهِ وَيَعْقُوبُ يَـٰبَنِىَّ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ٱصْطَفَىٰ لَكُمُ ٱلدِّينَ فَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنتُم مُّسْلِمُونَ ١٣٢
وَوَصَّىٰ
بِهَآ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
بَنِيهِ
وَيَعۡقُوبُ
يَٰبَنِيَّ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰ
لَكُمُ
ٱلدِّينَ
فَلَا
تَمُوتُنَّ
إِلَّا
وَأَنتُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٢
Ибрахим (Авраам) и Йакуб (Иаков) заповедали это своим сыновьям. Йакуб (Иаков) сказал: «О сыновья мои! Аллах избрал для вас религию. И умирайте не иначе, как будучи мусульманами».
Тафсиры
Слои
Уроки
Размышления
Ответы
Кираат
Хадис
Aa
Отражать
Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Baraka Flow
Следовать
8 недель назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:132
It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
This ayah makes me think about how so many prophets and believers throughout the Qur’an and Hadith prayed for a good ending.
Prophet Yusuf made the du'a: “Cause me to die as one who submits and join me with the righteous." (12:101)
The Prophet ﷺ would frequently make the du'a: “O Turner of the hearts, keep my heart firm upon Your religion."
Even the magicians who believed after witnessing Musa’s mi...
Узнать больше
15
6
Rabi'a Brown
Следовать
в прошлом году
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:138, 2:132, 2:156
Spring has arrived in southern Spain where I live, as it has for all of the northern hemisphere. Down at the river, male frogs are chirping in search of mates, and some of the trees are dropping cottony-soft fibers that look like snow. I wish I could share pictures here. Allah SWT is bringing forth signs of new life everywhere I look.
I'm 59 years old, a late-life revert. And I will be the first to say that, 'on paper,' no one could probably hav...
Узнать больше
70
20
Razia Zahra
Следовать
4 года назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:122, 2:132
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Allah freed the Bani Isra’il from fir’aun. Allah the Most High allowed Musa Alahis salaam to cross the river with his followers. This did not mean that this was the end of their tests. Even, when you have been rescued from a difficult situation, even if you have been elevated to a higher worldly and religious position it does not mean our test ends here. For some of the ban’i Isra’il start...
Узнать больше
20
5
ekaterina myachina
Следовать
вчера
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:130-133
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
Узнать больше
7
1
Almas K.
Следовать
11 недель назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
Узнать больше
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
Следовать
5 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
Изучите сообщество Reflection.
Предыдущий аят
Следующий ая