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Al-Baqarah
112
2:112
بلى من اسلم وجهه لله وهو محسن فله اجره عند ربه ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ١١٢
بَلَىٰ مَنْ أَسْلَمَ وَجْهَهُۥ لِلَّهِ وَهُوَ مُحْسِنٌۭ فَلَهُۥٓ أَجْرُهُۥ عِندَ رَبِّهِۦ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ١١٢
بَلَىٰۚ
مَنۡ
أَسۡلَمَ
وَجۡهَهُۥ
لِلَّهِ
وَهُوَ
مُحۡسِنٞ
فَلَهُۥٓ
أَجۡرُهُۥ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِۦ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
١١٢
О нет! Кто покорит свой лик Аллаху, совершая добро, тот получит награду от своего Господа. Они не познают страха и не будут опечалены.
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Naashia Mohamed
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16 недель назад
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Айа 2:112
Reflecting on verse 112 of Surah Al-Baqarah, I’m reminded that submission to Allah isn’t just words or outward acts. Submission requires a full turning of the heart, mind, and will toward Him. It means trusting His wisdom, aligning my intentions and actions with His guidance, and accepting His decree with humility.
Looking at myself, I see where I still cling to control, seek comfort, or act without full awareness. True submission calls for pati...
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Mansoor Hoshmand
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2 года назад
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Айа 2:112
Allah SWT gives a special gift to people who shows excellence!
That gift is you will have a natural calm no matter what happens and will have a complete control over your negative emotions.
After all, negative, hopeless, disappointing feelings are what keeps us away from being someone who puts his 100 % and someone who will do wonders.
Shaitan rule is to imprison us with the negative emotions so that we cannot apply our potential we have insid...
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R. Ebied
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4 года назад
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Айа 10:62, 46:13, 2:277, 5:69, 2:112, 7:35, 2:274, 2:62, 2:38, 6:48, 39:61
Quranic Remedies to Overcome Fear and Sadness
Amidst difficult world news and tragedies as well as daily trials that we may experience, whom are those that can overcome fear and sadness, in this world and the next?
One of the ways these emotions are interpreted in the Quran is fear of what is yet to come and sadness is about what has passed in this world. While these verses don't negate the reality that we will feel fear or sadness as human be...
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Nadrah
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5 лет назад
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Айа 2:112
I was reading this verse earlier today when it hits me, no matter how good and better you think you are in this worldly life, remember, that Allah loved it when you surrender yourself towards His path and do good. He then would lift up all the insecurities, fear and sadness from your life. Allah’s promises are true and fair. You reap what you sow. I know it’s hard to turn our back from all the pleasure the world promises but this life isn’t our f...
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