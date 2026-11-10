Ibn Kathir (Abridged) Тафсир: Yunus Ая 34

This invalidates and falsifies their claims for committing Shirk withAllah and worshipping different idols and rivals قُلْ هَلْ مِن شُرَكَآئِكُمْ مَّن يَبْدَأُ الْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُ (Say: "Is there of your partners one that originates the creation and then repeats it") meaning, who is the one who started the creation of these heavens and earth and created all the creatures in them Who can place the planets and the stars in their positions Who can then repeat the process of the creation قُلِ اللَّهُ (Say: "Allah") It is He Who does this. He does it by Himself, alone without partners. فَأَنَّى تُؤْفَكُونَ ("Then how are you deluded away (from the truth)") How is it that you are so misled from the right path to falsehood قُلْ هَلْ مِن شُرَكَآئِكُمْ مَّن يَهْدِى إِلَى الْحَقِّ قُلِ اللَّهُ يَهْدِى لِلْحَقِّ (Say: "Is there of your partners one that guides to the truth" Say: " It is Allah who guides to the truth. .".) You know that your deities are incapable of guiding those who are astray. It is Allah alone Who guides the misled and confused ones and turns the hearts from the wrong path to the right path. It is Allah, none has the right to be worshipped but He. أَفَمَن يَهْدِى إِلَى الْحَقِّ أَحَقُّ أَن يُتَّبَعَ أَمَّن لاَّ يَهِدِّى إِلاَّ أَن يُهْدَى (Is then He Who guides to the truth more worthy to be followed, or he who finds not guidance (himself) unless he is guided) Will the servant then follow the one who guides to the truth so that he may see after he was blind, or follow one who doesn't guide to anything except towards blindness and muteness Allah said that Ibrahim said: يأَبَتِ لِمَ تَعْبُدُ مَا لاَ يَسْمَعُ وَلاَ يَبْصِرُ وَلاَ يُغْنِى عَنكَ شَيْئاً (O my father! Why do you worship that which hears not, sees not and cannot avail you in anything) 19:42 And said to his people قَالَ أَتَعْبُدُونَ مَا تَنْحِتُونَ - وَاللَّهُ خَلَقَكُمْ وَمَا تَعْمَلُونَ (Worship you that which you (yourselves) carve While Allah has created you and what you make!) 37: 95-96 Also, there are many Ayat in this regard. Allah then said: فَمَا لَكُمْ كَيْفَ تَحْكُمُونَ (Then, what is the matter with you How judge you) What is the matter with you What has happened to your mind How did you make Allah's creatures equal to Him What kind of judgement did you make to turn away from Allah and worship this or that Why did you not worship the Lord -- Glorified be He, the True King, the Judge and the One Who guides to the truth Why didn't you call upon Him alone and turn towards Him Allah then explained that they did not follow their own religion out of evidence and proof. The fact is that they were following mere conjecture and imagination. But conjecture is in no way a substitute for the truth. At the end of this Ayah. He said, إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلَيمٌ بِمَا يَفْعَلُونَ (Allah is All-Aware of what they do.) This is both a threat and a promise of severe punishment. Allah said that He would reward them for their actions with a complete reward.