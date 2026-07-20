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Ya-Sin
9
36:9
وجعلنا من بين ايديهم سدا ومن خلفهم سدا فاغشيناهم فهم لا يبصرون ٩
وَجَعَلْنَا مِنۢ بَيْنِ أَيْدِيهِمْ سَدًّۭا وَمِنْ خَلْفِهِمْ سَدًّۭا فَأَغْشَيْنَـٰهُمْ فَهُمْ لَا يُبْصِرُونَ ٩
وَجَعَلۡنَا
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
سَدّٗا
وَمِنۡ
خَلۡفِهِمۡ
سَدّٗا
فَأَغۡشَيۡنَٰهُمۡ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
٩
Мы установили преграду перед ними и преграду позади них и накрыли их покрывалом, и они не видят.
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Aa
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Iraj Marjan
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в прошлом году
·
Ссылка
Айа 36:9
I still recall the haunting final words of a Gazan paramedic, captured in a recording amidst the relentless Israeli bombardment. His voice was laced with fervent pleas for forgiveness, a yearning for martyrdom, and an unshakeable conviction in the face of unbearable suffering. As he recited this particular verse, it struck me so hard
The verse resonated deeply, forcing me to confront a disturbing question: Is the wall only surrounds the disbel...
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17
5
Hammad Fahim
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33 недели назад
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Айа 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Hammad Fahim
Следовать
34 недели назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Узнать больше
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Следовать
39 недель назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Узнать больше
4
1
Hammad Fahim
Следовать
43 недели назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Узнать больше
9
2
Изучите сообщество Reflection.
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