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Ya-Sin
58
36:58
سلام قولا من رب رحيم ٥٨
سَلَـٰمٌۭ قَوْلًۭا مِّن رَّبٍّۢ رَّحِيمٍۢ ٥٨
سَلَٰمٞ
قَوۡلٗا
مِّن
رَّبّٖ
رَّحِيمٖ
٥٨
Милосердный Господь приветствует их словом: «Мир!».
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Maryam Nazar
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19 недель назад
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Айа 8:48, 27:36, 8:45, 10:58, 36:58
When someone (evil within ourselves,jinn and mankind evil) offers us toxic drinks of temptations,desires and whisperings ,we should follow the example of Sulaiman Alaihisalam who said " What Allah has given me is better than what he has given you"
An-Naml 27:36
فَلَمَّا جَآءَ سُلَيۡمَٰنَ قَالَ أَتُمِدُّونَنِ بِمَالࣲ فَمَآ ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ ٱللَّهُ خَيۡرࣱ مِّمَّآ ءَاتَىٰكُمۚ بَلۡ أَنتُم بِهَدِيَّتِكُمۡ تَفۡرَحُونَ
So when they came to Solomon, he...
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UmAbdullah
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4 года назад
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Айа 36:58
Imagine salaams from the Most High!!
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J Yousef
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8 лет назад
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Айа 36:58, 1:1-2, 96:1, 21:89
Опубликовано в
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Rabb linguistically is said to be the Owner, the Master, the One who arranges all matters, the Nurturer, the Sustainer, and the One who bestows favors and blessings. Al-Rabb is also the one who mends something; and God is Al-Rabb – Almighty, exalted is He – because He mends the conditions of His creation. God tells us what kind of Rabb He is: ‘[And] 'Peace,' a word from a Merciful Lord.’ [36:58] He is the One who has been taking care of you al...
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Hammad Fahim
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30 недель назад
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Айа 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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Изучите сообщество Reflection.
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