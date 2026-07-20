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Ya-Sin
14
36:14
اذ ارسلنا اليهم اثنين فكذبوهما فعززنا بثالث فقالوا انا اليكم مرسلون ١٤
إِذْ أَرْسَلْنَآ إِلَيْهِمُ ٱثْنَيْنِ فَكَذَّبُوهُمَا فَعَزَّزْنَا بِثَالِثٍۢ فَقَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّآ إِلَيْكُم مُّرْسَلُونَ ١٤
إِذۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡهِمُ
ٱثۡنَيۡنِ
فَكَذَّبُوهُمَا
فَعَزَّزۡنَا
بِثَالِثٖ
فَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّآ
إِلَيۡكُم
مُّرۡسَلُونَ
١٤
Когда Мы отправили к ним двух посланников, они сочли их лжецами, и тогда Мы подкрепили их третьим. Они сказали: «Воистину, мы посланы к вам».
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Hammad Fahim
Следовать
33 недели назад
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Ссылка
Айа 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Узнать больше
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Следовать
34 недели назад
·
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Айа 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Узнать больше
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Следовать
43 недели назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Узнать больше
9
2
tareq abed
Следовать
8 лет назад
·
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Айа 36:13-18
Amazing how the hearts can be stamped by Allah swt as a punishment to the point they see what is in their best interest to be evil for them and for what is the worse for their interest to be good for them. They told their messengers who came to guide them to their lord 'we consider you a bad omen'. We ask Allah protection from this kind of blindness.
#hearts
#blindness
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