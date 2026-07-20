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As-Sajdah
7
32:7
الذي احسن كل شيء خلقه وبدا خلق الانسان من طين ٧
ٱلَّذِىٓ أَحْسَنَ كُلَّ شَىْءٍ خَلَقَهُۥ ۖ وَبَدَأَ خَلْقَ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنِ مِن طِينٍۢ ٧
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
خَلَقَهُۥۖ
وَبَدَأَ
خَلۡقَ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنِ
مِن
طِينٖ
٧
Который превосходно создал все, что сотворил, и начал создавать человека из глины,
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Faiza Khan
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31 неделю назад
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Айа 32:7
ٱلَّذِيٓ أَحۡسَنَ كُلَّ شَيۡءٍ خَلَقَهُۥۖ وَبَدَأَ خَلۡقَ ٱلۡإِنسَٰنِ مِن طِينٖ.
"Who perfected everything which He created and began the creation of man from clay." (32:7)
~Everything that ALLAH has created. He has created it well, giving it a specific shape and form that befits it and is in harmony with the purpose of its creation. This is general in meaning and applies to all creation.
Then He singles out the human being, because of his hono...
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9
4
L Ahmad
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2 года назад
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Айа 32:7, 2:155, 29:57, 76:2
All we are is clay. Have you ever molded a bowl, or maybe a mini-figure with clay? Think about how soft, how malleable it is. When you hold it in your hands, it’s formless, pliable, ready to take whatever shape you decide. You can squeeze it, stretch it, smooth it out, press it into something useful, something beautiful, or something you just imagine.
Now, think about how we’re kind of like that, aren’t we? We come from the earth—just like clay...
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8
5
Heba Elsharif
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2 года назад
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Айа 32:7
People are always going to judge, no matter how perfect you think you are. As a girl, I see so many of my friends trying to maintain this image of perfection. It’s frustrating because a lot of toxic people just project their insecurities onto others.
I’ve started to move past that need to please everyone. I realized that no matter what I do, there will always be someone who finds something to critique. There have been times when I was really exc...
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13
6
Abdus Samiul Basir
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5 лет назад
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Айа 27:18, 32:7
#The_story_of_the_ant
The verses of the Qur'an are a source of information for linguists. Allah (swt) reveals all the extraordinary information through some verses, some simple stories or conversations that seem very ordinary. For example, look at the following verse where Allah (swt) has given us a lot of information about ants through a single word of a female ant:
And when they reached the valley of the ants, an ant (female) said, 'O ants!...
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1
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Aaisha Shahany
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6 лет назад
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Айа 6:99, 31:20, 32:7, 95:3-4, 31:10-11
Almighty Allah has all the power and authority to make this life on earth as he wills. There's no one to challenge or question HIM if HE had made this life on earth miserable. But HE -the most loving, created this earth, its resources and this life itself in such a way that they are so much dear to us that no one loves to die and leave this world .
Even those who are stricken by the greatest of trials would love to live more if the tests were...
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7
2
J Yousef
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8 лет назад
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Айа 32:7, 3:134
Опубликовано в
The 99 Names of Allah
The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, 'God is Muḥsin and He loves those who exhibit excellence (iḥsān),' [Tabarani]. There are aspects of the Names of God that we are supposed to emulate in a human capacity, and iḥsān is one of them. Look at how God perfected everything He created, and made nothing without a purpose. We should - in our own limited ways - strive to the same. God speaks about those 'who spend [in the cause of God] during ease and h...
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2
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hana abdulsalam
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7 недель назад
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Айа 32:7-9
The fact that Allah (Subhanahu wa Ta'ala) created us from clay, and that to it we shall return, is among the beauties of His words. He enabled generations to come into existence from nothing more than a sticky liquid and an egg, both invisible to the naked eye. From a small clot of blood, this intricate and complex creation was formed.
Yet science calls it a mere coincidence.
Do you truly believe that a mouth that chews, a stomach that digests,...
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15
2
Maha Ezzeddine
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7 лет назад
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Айа 6:59, 32:7-8
Опубликовано в
Muslim American Society
#masramadan2019
The way this verse in Surah As-Sajda is worded is striking.
Who has perfected everything He created. A human being talking would follow this phrase with a description of the highlights and finest points of the object in question. For example, the human mind, the hearing, sight, and so on.
But instead, in these verses, the fine points come later.
Allah swt starts to describe the perfection of creation with something that is in...
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6
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