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As-Saffat
28
37:28
قالوا انكم كنتم تاتوننا عن اليمين ٢٨
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّكُمْ كُنتُمْ تَأْتُونَنَا عَنِ ٱلْيَمِينِ ٢٨
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّكُمۡ
كُنتُمۡ
تَأۡتُونَنَا
عَنِ
ٱلۡيَمِينِ
٢٨
Они скажут: «Вы приходили к нам справа».
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tareq abed
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8 лет назад
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Айа 33:13, 37:27-32
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
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