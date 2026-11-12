Ma'arif al-Qur'an Тафсир: Al-Qiyamah Ая 37

اَوْلٰى لَكَ فَاَوْلٰى ثُمَّ اَوْلٰى لَكَ فَاَوْلٰى '[ It will be said to such a man,] Woe to you, then woe to you! Again, woe to you, then woe to you!...(75:34-35) The word aula is the inverted form of wail which means ' The expression 'woe' has been mentioned four times for the has made it his habit to deny and reject, and was steeped in died in that state. Therefore, destruction has been heaped times: [ 1] at the time of death; [ 2] in the grave; [ 3] at Resurrection; and finally [ 4] at the time of entering Hell. destruction'. person who wealth, and on him four the time of