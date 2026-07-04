Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yusuf
67
12:67
وقال يا بني لا تدخلوا من باب واحد وادخلوا من ابواب متفرقة وما اغني عنكم من الله من شيء ان الحكم الا لله عليه توكلت وعليه فليتوكل المتوكلون ٦٧
وَقَالَ يَـٰبَنِىَّ لَا تَدْخُلُوا۟ مِنۢ بَابٍۢ وَٰحِدٍۢ وَٱدْخُلُوا۟ مِنْ أَبْوَٰبٍۢ مُّتَفَرِّقَةٍۢ ۖ وَمَآ أُغْنِى عَنكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ ۖ إِنِ ٱلْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ ۖ عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ ۖ وَعَلَيْهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلْمُتَوَكِّلُونَ ٦٧
وَقَالَ
يَٰبَنِيَّ
لَا
تَدۡخُلُواْ
مِنۢ
بَابٖ
وَٰحِدٖ
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
مِنۡ
أَبۡوَٰبٖ
مُّتَفَرِّقَةٖۖ
وَمَآ
أُغۡنِي
عَنكُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٍۖ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِۖ
عَلَيۡهِ
تَوَكَّلۡتُۖ
وَعَلَيۡهِ
فَلۡيَتَوَكَّلِ
ٱلۡمُتَوَكِّلُونَ
٦٧
Depois disse: Ó filhos meus, não entreis (na cidade) por uma só porta; outrossim, entrai por portas distintas; porém, sabei que nada poderei fazer por vós contra os desígnios de Deus, porque o juízo é só d'Ele. A Ele me encomendo, e que aEle se encomendem os que (n'Ele) confiam.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Saaniya Nerekar
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 12:67
At the end of the day the decision is of Allah.
this makes us realize that each and every person must be good to Allah.
Trust Allah.
don't trust yourselves and don't be proud of who you are , you must be confident but this confidence should not make you independent of Allah.
2
1
Razia Zahra
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 12:67-68
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC AND DIFFICULTIES.
Again, I sat with my Qur'an reading when the kids are fast asleep. I have by the mercy and grace of Allah reached Surah Al Yusuf.
I have been like the majority of us, taking my precautions against contracting coronvirus especially with people in my family who are a little more vulnerable. My son has tested positive for corona virus. I ...
Ver mais
15
9
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia