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72
36:72
وذللناها لهم فمنها ركوبهم ومنها ياكلون ٧٢
وَذَلَّلْنَـٰهَا لَهُمْ فَمِنْهَا رَكُوبُهُمْ وَمِنْهَا يَأْكُلُونَ ٧٢
وَذَلَّلۡنَٰهَا
لَهُمۡ
فَمِنۡهَا
رَكُوبُهُمۡ
وَمِنۡهَا
يَأۡكُلُونَ
٧٢
E os submetemos a eles (para seu uso)? Entre eles, há os que lhes servem de montarias e outros de alimento.
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Ghaith Al asaad
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Referência
Ayah 36:72
This is a great reminder to thank Allah because we tend to take things for granted and we don't thank Allah for all his gifts that he gave us
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Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
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há 29 semanas
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Referência
Ayah 36:71-73
It was a Sunday morning.
My mother had bought a chicken and asked me to slaughter it, as I usually do.
But this time, it felt different.
As I was slaughtering it and watching the blood flow, a thought crossed my mind: what if it were me in its place? Being slaughtered, then cooked and eaten.
At that moment, I realized the immensity of this blessing.
I was reminded of a passage from the Qur’an:
“Do they not see that We have created for them, fro...
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12
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Hammad Fahim
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há 30 semanas
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Referência
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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