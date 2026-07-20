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Ya-Sin
68
36:68
ومن نعمره ننكسه في الخلق افلا يعقلون ٦٨
وَمَن نُّعَمِّرْهُ نُنَكِّسْهُ فِى ٱلْخَلْقِ ۖ أَفَلَا يَعْقِلُونَ ٦٨
وَمَن
نُّعَمِّرۡهُ
نُنَكِّسۡهُ
فِي
ٱلۡخَلۡقِۚ
أَفَلَا
يَعۡقِلُونَ
٦٨
E se concedemos vida longa a alguém reverter-lhe-emos a natureza: não o compreendem?
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Referência
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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3
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