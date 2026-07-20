Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
58
36:58
سلام قولا من رب رحيم ٥٨
سَلَـٰمٌۭ قَوْلًۭا مِّن رَّبٍّۢ رَّحِيمٍۢ ٥٨
سَلَٰمٞ
قَوۡلٗا
مِّن
رَّبّٖ
رَّحِيمٖ
٥٨
Paz! Eis como serão saudados por um Senhor Misericordiosíssimo.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Maryam Nazar
Seguir
há 19 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 8:48, 27:36, 8:45, 10:58, 36:58
When someone (evil within ourselves,jinn and mankind evil) offers us toxic drinks of temptations,desires and whisperings ,we should follow the example of Sulaiman Alaihisalam who said " What Allah has given me is better than what he has given you"
An-Naml 27:36
فَلَمَّا جَآءَ سُلَيۡمَٰنَ قَالَ أَتُمِدُّونَنِ بِمَالࣲ فَمَآ ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ ٱللَّهُ خَيۡرࣱ مِّمَّآ ءَاتَىٰكُمۚ بَلۡ أَنتُم بِهَدِيَّتِكُمۡ تَفۡرَحُونَ
So when they came to Solomon, he...
Ver mais
9
0
UmAbdullah
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 36:58
Imagine salaams from the Most High!!
8
4
J Yousef
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 36:58, 1:1-2, 96:1, 21:89
Postado em
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Rabb linguistically is said to be the Owner, the Master, the One who arranges all matters, the Nurturer, the Sustainer, and the One who bestows favors and blessings. Al-Rabb is also the one who mends something; and God is Al-Rabb – Almighty, exalted is He – because He mends the conditions of His creation. God tells us what kind of Rabb He is: ‘[And] 'Peace,' a word from a Merciful Lord.’ [36:58] He is the One who has been taking care of you al...
Ver mais
5
0
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 30 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Ver mais
12
3
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia