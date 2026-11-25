The Disbelievers thought that the Day of Resurrection would never come to pass Allah tells us how the disbelievers thought that the Day of Resurrection would never come to pass, as they said: مَتَى هَذَا الْوَعْدُ ("When will this promise be fulfilled...") يَسْتَعْجِلُ بِهَا الَّذِينَ لاَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِهَا (Those who believe not therein seek to hasten it) (42:18). Allah says: مَا يَنظُرُونَ إِلاَّ صَيْحَةً وَحِدَةً تَأُخُذُهُمْ وَهُمْ يَخِصِّمُونَ (They await only but a single Sayhah which will seize them while they are disputing!) meaning, they are only waiting for a single shout which -- and Allah knows best -- will be the trumpet blast of terror when the Trumpet will be blown while the people are in their marketplaces and places of work, arguing and disputing as they usually do. While in this state, Allah will command Israfil to blow into the Trumpet, so he will sound a long note and there will be no one left on the face of the earth except he will tilt his head to listen to the sound coming from heaven. Then the people who are alive will be driven to the gathering place by a fire which will surround them on all sides. Allah says: فَلاَ يَسْتَطِيعُونَ تَوْصِيَةً (Then they will not be able to make bequest, ) meaning, with regard to their possessions, because the matter is more serious than that, وَلاَ إِلَى أَهْلِهِمْ يَرْجِعُونَ (nor they will return to their family.) Numerous Hadiths and reports have been narrated about this, which we have mentioned elsewhere. After this there will be the Trumpet blast which will cause everyone who is alive to die, besides the One Who is Ever Living, Eternal. Then after that the trumpet blast of the resurrection will be sounded.