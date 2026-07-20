Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
45
36:45
واذا قيل لهم اتقوا ما بين ايديكم وما خلفكم لعلكم ترحمون ٤٥
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيكُمْ وَمَا خَلْفَكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ ٤٥
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّقُواْ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيكُمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تُرۡحَمُونَ
٤٥
E quando lhes é dito: Temei o que está antes de vós e o que virá depois de vós, talvez recebereis misericórdia, (desdenham-no)
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Sirotum Daud
Seguir
há 27 semanas
·
Referência
Surah 36 e Ayah 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
Ver mais
8
0
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 33 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Ver mais
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 43 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Ver mais
9
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia