Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
23
36:23
ااتخذ من دونه الهة ان يردن الرحمان بضر لا تغن عني شفاعتهم شييا ولا ينقذون ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِهِۦٓ ءَالِهَةً إِن يُرِدْنِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ بِضُرٍّۢ لَّا تُغْنِ عَنِّى شَفَـٰعَتُهُمْ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُنقِذُونِ ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
ءَالِهَةً
إِن
يُرِدۡنِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
بِضُرّٖ
لَّا
تُغۡنِ
عَنِّي
شَفَٰعَتُهُمۡ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُنقِذُونِ
٢٣
Deverei, acaso, adorar outros deuses em vez d'Ele? Se o Clemente quisesse prejudicar-me, de nada valeriam as suasintercessões, nem poderiam salvar-me.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 33 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Ver mais
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 43 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Ver mais
9
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia