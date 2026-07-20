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Ya-Sin
19
36:19
قالوا طايركم معكم اين ذكرتم بل انتم قوم مسرفون ١٩
قَالُوا۟ طَـٰٓئِرُكُم مَّعَكُمْ ۚ أَئِن ذُكِّرْتُم ۚ بَلْ أَنتُمْ قَوْمٌۭ مُّسْرِفُونَ ١٩
قَالُواْ
طَٰٓئِرُكُم
مَّعَكُمۡ
أَئِن
ذُكِّرۡتُمۚ
بَلۡ
أَنتُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
مُّسۡرِفُونَ
١٩
Responderam-lhes: Que vosso augúrio vos acompanhe! Maltratar-nos-eis, acaso, porque fostes admoestados? Sois, certamente, um povo transgressor!
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Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 33 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 34 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Ver mais
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 43 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Ver mais
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
Seguir
há 50 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 7:130-131, 27:47, 36:18-19
I learned about a logical fallacy called the 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' fallacy. The words are Latin and it means 'after this, therefore because of this.' From Google's AI Overview:
'Post hoc ergo propter hoc is a logical fallacy that incorrectly assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. This fallacy, often found in superstition, wrongly equates temporal sequence with causation. For example, b...
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