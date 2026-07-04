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Taha
84
20:84
قال هم اولاء على اثري وعجلت اليك رب لترضى ٨٤
قَالَ هُمْ أُو۟لَآءِ عَلَىٰٓ أَثَرِى وَعَجِلْتُ إِلَيْكَ رَبِّ لِتَرْضَىٰ ٨٤
قَالَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلَآءِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَثَرِي
وَعَجِلۡتُ
إِلَيۡكَ
رَبِّ
لِتَرۡضَىٰ
٨٤
Respondeu: Eles estão a seguir os meus passos; por isso, apressei-me até Ti, ó Senhor, para comprazer a ti.
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UmAbdullah
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 20:84
I want to say sincerely those words that Musa (Alayhi Assalaam) said to his lord when asked why he hurried from his people.
I do not want the feeling of shame that comes over you because you procrastinated and missed the chance to do good or barely made it to that which would Please your Lord. I want to hasten as Allah commands to good. And say sincerely, I hasten so that you may be pleased my Lord.
6
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Amer Abbas
Seguir
há 7 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 20:84, 46:31
What are we waiting for? Time is passing by and we're like deer in headlights!
#Urgency
6
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