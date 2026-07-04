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Taha
83
20:83
۞ وما اعجلك عن قومك يا موسى ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ أَعْجَلَكَ عَن قَوْمِكَ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ
أَعۡجَلَكَ
عَن
قَوۡمِكَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
٨٣
Que fez com que te apressasses em abandonar o teu povo, ó Moisés?
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Koyas Miah
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há 2 anos
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Referência
Ayah 20:83
The context of this ayah, I believe, is after Musa (as) and his people were saved from Pharoah, Musa (as) went ahead of his people so he could attend his appointed meeting with Allah. In the time he was away, his people began worshipping the calf.
On reflection, the ayah – and the question of 'rushing / hastening' – has a double meaning for me:
1) 'What made you rush?' - i.e. Intention: Sometimes in life, we rush ahead, enthusiastically seeki...
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