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Taha
76
20:76
جنات عدن تجري من تحتها الانهار خالدين فيها وذالك جزاء من تزكى ٧٦
جَنَّـٰتُ عَدْنٍۢ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ خَـٰلِدِينَ فِيهَا ۚ وَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ مَن تَزَكَّىٰ ٧٦
جَنَّٰتُ
عَدۡنٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُ
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهَاۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
مَن
تَزَكَّىٰ
٧٦
Jardins do Éden, abaixo dos quais correm rios, onde morarão eternamente. Tal será a retribuição de quem se purifica.
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Referência
Surah 108 e Ayah 5:85, 20:75-76, 10:9, 47:15
Next time you go for a hike near a river or stream, take a few minutes (if it's safe!) to close your eyes, and imagine that you are hearing the rivers that flow in Jennah.
Imagine, for a moment, that all of the pain, fatigue, and heatbreak of this dunya has been removed from you and you can finally rest in a state of tranquility and bliss. Ask Allah to admit you into His paradise.
Then open your eyes and resume back on the path, knowing that yo...
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