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Taha
73
20:73
انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
إِنَّآ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰيَـٰنَا وَمَآ أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحْرِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ٧٣
إِنَّآ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّنَا
لِيَغۡفِرَ
لَنَا
خَطَٰيَٰنَا
وَمَآ
أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
٧٣
Nós cremos em nosso Senhor, Que talvez perdoe os nossos pecados, bem como a magia que nos obrigastes a fazer, porque Deus é preferível e mais persistente.
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Ali Ali
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há 48 semanas
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Referência
Ayah 20:73, 20:131, 42:36, 55:26-27, 28:60, 93:3
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I woke up today — Alhamdulillāh — not recalling a single dream.
But as the morning settled in, pieces came back to me.
And with them… a wave of nostalgia.
It was about my old friends.
From back in middle school —
the first time I ever truly felt what it meant to have friends.
Back then, I was still homeschooled.
In elementary school, I didn’t really feel the need to belong.
I wasn’t shy — I talked, I laughed —
but I nev...
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