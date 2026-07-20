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Saba
7
34:7
وقال الذين كفروا هل ندلكم على رجل ينبيكم اذا مزقتم كل ممزق انكم لفي خلق جديد ٧
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ هَلْ نَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَىٰ رَجُلٍۢ يُنَبِّئُكُمْ إِذَا مُزِّقْتُمْ كُلَّ مُمَزَّقٍ إِنَّكُمْ لَفِى خَلْقٍۢ جَدِيدٍ ٧
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
هَلۡ
نَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
رَجُلٖ
يُنَبِّئُكُمۡ
إِذَا
مُزِّقۡتُمۡ
كُلَّ
مُمَزَّقٍ
إِنَّكُمۡ
لَفِي
خَلۡقٖ
جَدِيدٍ
٧
E os incrédulos dizem (uns aos outros): Quereis que vos indiquemos um homem que vos inteire de que quando fordesdesintegrados sereis reanimados novamente?
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Ayah 17:98, 17:49, 2:259, 34:7
How will you be transformed this Ramadan? How will you be different at the end vs how you began?
Even if you are in doubt about your ability to change yourself, don't doubt Allah's ability to change you, like the disbelievers who doubted Allah's ability to bring them back to life. Surely He is capable of transforming us while we are still alive too! Let's use these remaining nights of Ramadan to plead to Him to make us better and move forward do...
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