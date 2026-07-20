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Saba
50
34:50
قل ان ضللت فانما اضل على نفسي وان اهتديت فبما يوحي الي ربي انه سميع قريب ٥٠
قُلْ إِن ضَلَلْتُ فَإِنَّمَآ أَضِلُّ عَلَىٰ نَفْسِى ۖ وَإِنِ ٱهْتَدَيْتُ فَبِمَا يُوحِىٓ إِلَىَّ رَبِّىٓ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ سَمِيعٌۭ قَرِيبٌۭ ٥٠
قُلۡ
إِن
ضَلَلۡتُ
فَإِنَّمَآ
أَضِلُّ
عَلَىٰ
نَفۡسِيۖ
وَإِنِ
ٱهۡتَدَيۡتُ
فَبِمَا
يُوحِيٓ
إِلَيَّ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
سَمِيعٞ
قَرِيبٞ
٥٠
Torna o dizer-lhes: Se me desviar, será unicamente em detrimento meu; em troca, se me encaminhar, será por causa doque meu Senhor me tem revelado, porque é Oniouvinte, Próximo.
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J Yousef
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 34:50, 50:16, 11:61, 2:186
Postado em
The 99 Names of Allah
God says in the Qur'an: 'And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am Qareeb [near].' [2:186] For all those times you have wondered whether God Almighty is near or far, God doesn’t use an intermediary to answer this question. He does not tell the Prophet (ﷺ), 'tell them'. He answers you directly in the verse above: 'I am near.' Sometimes even our best friend does not understand what we are going through. God Almighty is...
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