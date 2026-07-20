Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba
21
34:21
وما كان له عليهم من سلطان الا لنعلم من يومن بالاخرة ممن هو منها في شك وربك على كل شيء حفيظ ٢١
وَمَا كَانَ لَهُۥ عَلَيْهِم مِّن سُلْطَـٰنٍ إِلَّا لِنَعْلَمَ مَن يُؤْمِنُ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِمَّنْ هُوَ مِنْهَا فِى شَكٍّۢ ۗ وَرَبُّكَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍ حَفِيظٌۭ ٢١
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَهُۥ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّن
سُلۡطَٰنٍ
إِلَّا
لِنَعۡلَمَ
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
مِمَّنۡ
هُوَ
مِنۡهَا
فِي
شَكّٖۗ
وَرَبُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
حَفِيظٞ
٢١
Se bem que não tivesse autoridade alguma sobre eles. Fizemos isto para certificar-Nos de quem, dentre eles, acreditavana outra vida e quem dela duvidava. Em verdade, teu Senhor é Guardião de tudo.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
J Yousef
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 42:6, 12:64, 11:57, 34:21
Postado em
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ḥafīẓ comes from the root Ḥ-f-ẓ which gives rise to meanings such as to guard and to preserve. When the brothers of the Prophet Yusuf `alayhi as-salam (peace be upon him) asked their father to send with them their youngest brother, Prophet Jacob (as) said: 'He said, ‘Should I entrust you with him except [under coercion] as I entrusted you with his brother before? But God is the best guardian, and He is the most merciful of the merciful.’' (Qur...
Ver mais
3
0
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia