لَّا يَسْمَعُونَ فِيهَا لَغْوًا إِلَّا سَلَامًا "They will not hear anything absurd therein but a word of peace." - 19:62. (لَغو) means idle, absurd, frivolous and abusive talk, which will not reach the ears of good people who have been admitted to Paradise. إِلَّا سَلَامًا means that whatever one will hear in Paradise will add to his happiness, peace and tranquility. It includes the customary greetings (سَلَام), which the dwellers of Paradise will exchange among themselves and the angels of God will offer them all. (Qurtubi) وَلَهُمْ رِزْقُهُمْ فِيهَا بُكْرَةً وَعَشِيًّا "And there they will have their provisions at morn and eve." - 19:62. There will be no solar system in the Paradise and hence no rising or setting of the sun, but there will be a perpetual radiance. There will also be some way of telling day from night and morning from evening. Within this distinction between morning and evening the Paradise dwellers will receive their meals. It goes without saying that the wishes of the Paradise dwellers will be fulfilled forthwith وَلَهُم مَّا يَشْتَهُونَ - and for themselves, there is what they desire - 16:57). This is a general announcement. Hence, mention of morning and evening is because of people's habit to eat and drink in the morning and in the evening. According to an Arab saying, anyone who gets a full meal morning and evening is comfortable and at peace. Sayyidna Anas Ibn Malik ؓ ، said after reciting this verse that it shows that the believers have their meals twice a day, one in the morning and the other in the evening. Some scholars have explained that mention of morning and the evening is a general expression, like day and night or east and west, which does not specify any particular time or place. Therefore, it means that they (Paradise dwellers) will get their provisions according to their choice at any time they like. (Only God knows best) (Qurtubi)