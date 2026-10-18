مِن جَانِبِ الطُّورِ الْأَيْمَنِ (The right side of the mount Tur - 19:52). This famous mountain (Tur or Sinai) rises in Syria between Madyan and Egypt, and is still known by the same name. Allah Ta’ ala has given it a distinct and special position in many ways. الْأَيْمَنِ The position of Mr is given to .the right side in relation to Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) who had commenced his journey from Madyan and when he approached Tur, it was on his right side. نَجِيًّا is for whisper, مُنَاجَات is for confidential talk and نَجِی means a confidant.