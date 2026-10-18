The statues criticized by the Prophet Abraham were not simply ordinary pieces of stone. Rather, they represented those entities, whose supposed magical greatness, enshrined in the legends of the past, had charmed the people and left a lasting impression on their minds. Compared to them, ‘young Abraham’ appeared to be an ordinary person, while the statues of Iraq seemed to be mountains of greatness. That is why Abraham’s father contemptuously ignored his advice. If the call to the Truth, initiated at a particular place, reaches a stage when the addresee though fully understanding it, stoop to violence, the believers have to move away from that place. Such a move is called Hijrah or immigration. The call of Truth is a divine call. That is why, from the very outset, it is marked by God-oriented thinking. Even if those to whom the call is addressed deal contemptuously with the call-giver and oppress him, he still keeps a soft corner in his heart for them. Similarly, if he finds himself unsupported by his surroundings, he is not dejected, because his real support comes from God. He firmly believes that, as always, He is with him and will remain with him forever.