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Luqman
25
31:25
ولين سالتهم من خلق السماوات والارض ليقولن الله قل الحمد لله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٢٥
وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّنْ خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ لَيَقُولُنَّ ٱللَّهُ ۚ قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٢٥
وَلَئِن
سَأَلۡتَهُم
مَّنۡ
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
لَيَقُولُنَّ
ٱللَّهُۚ
قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٥
E se lhes perguntares quem criou os céus e a terra, dirão: Deus! Dize: Louvado seja Deus! Porém, a maioria dos homenso ignora.
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R. Ebied
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há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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