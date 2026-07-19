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22
31:22
۞ ومن يسلم وجهه الى الله وهو محسن فقد استمسك بالعروة الوثقى والى الله عاقبة الامور ٢٢
۞ وَمَن يُسْلِمْ وَجْهَهُۥٓ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ مُحْسِنٌۭ فَقَدِ ٱسْتَمْسَكَ بِٱلْعُرْوَةِ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ ۗ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلْأُمُورِ ٢٢
۞ وَمَن
يُسۡلِمۡ
وَجۡهَهُۥٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَهُوَ
مُحۡسِنٞ
فَقَدِ
ٱسۡتَمۡسَكَ
بِٱلۡعُرۡوَةِ
ٱلۡوُثۡقَىٰۗ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡأُمُورِ
٢٢
Mas quem se submeter a Deus e for caritativo ver-se-á apegado à verdade inquebrantável. E em Deus e for caritativover-se-á apegado à verdade inquebrantável. E em Deus reside o destino de todos os assuntos.
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Farjana Tofa
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há 29 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 31:22
Reflecting on the term 'Ihsan'. It means performing every act of worship with the mindset that Allah sees me, and therefore I want to offer my best. The sincerity and awareness should be visible not only in acts of worship but also in our conduct.
When we live with Ihsan, we do not wait for applause from people, we seek Allah's pleasure and act accordingly knowing that he sees, knows and appreciates every sincere effort.
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S Rahman
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 31:22
What this ayah teaches me is to have complete trust (yaqeen) in Allah. If we do good, sincerely, follow Allah’s commands, and stay mindful in our actions, Allah will take care of us and make our affairs easier. And the promise of Allah is true!
It’s a beautiful reminder to do your best—make sincere du’a, put in your effort, and do what’s right to the best of your ability. Then, leave the rest to Allah. Trust that He will fulfil everything in the...
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