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4
35:4
وان يكذبوك فقد كذبت رسل من قبلك والى الله ترجع الامور ٤
وَإِن يُكَذِّبُوكَ فَقَدْ كُذِّبَتْ رُسُلٌۭ مِّن قَبْلِكَ ۚ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ تُرْجَعُ ٱلْأُمُورُ ٤
وَإِن
يُكَذِّبُوكَ
فَقَدۡ
كُذِّبَتۡ
رُسُلٞ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَۚ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
تُرۡجَعُ
ٱلۡأُمُورُ
٤
E se te desmentirem, fica sabendo que mensageiros anteriores a ti também foram desmentidos. Mas a Deus retornarão osassuntos!
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Rushana Roberts
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há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
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