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Fatir
35
35:35
الذي احلنا دار المقامة من فضله لا يمسنا فيها نصب ولا يمسنا فيها لغوب ٣٥
ٱلَّذِىٓ أَحَلَّنَا دَارَ ٱلْمُقَامَةِ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ لَا يَمَسُّنَا فِيهَا نَصَبٌۭ وَلَا يَمَسُّنَا فِيهَا لُغُوبٌۭ ٣٥
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَحَلَّنَا
دَارَ
ٱلۡمُقَامَةِ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
لَا
يَمَسُّنَا
فِيهَا
نَصَبٞ
وَلَا
يَمَسُّنَا
فِيهَا
لُغُوبٞ
٣٥
E, em virtude de Sua graça, alojou-nos na morada eterna, onde não nos molestará a fadiga, nem tampouco a languidez!
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Referência
Ayah 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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