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Fatir
11
35:11
والله خلقكم من تراب ثم من نطفة ثم جعلكم ازواجا وما تحمل من انثى ولا تضع الا بعلمه وما يعمر من معمر ولا ينقص من عمره الا في كتاب ان ذالك على الله يسير ١١
وَٱللَّهُ خَلَقَكُم مِّن تُرَابٍۢ ثُمَّ مِن نُّطْفَةٍۢ ثُمَّ جَعَلَكُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا ۚ وَمَا تَحْمِلُ مِنْ أُنثَىٰ وَلَا تَضَعُ إِلَّا بِعِلْمِهِۦ ۚ وَمَا يُعَمَّرُ مِن مُّعَمَّرٍۢ وَلَا يُنقَصُ مِنْ عُمُرِهِۦٓ إِلَّا فِى كِتَـٰبٍ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ يَسِيرٌۭ ١١
وَٱللَّهُ
خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
تُرَابٖ
ثُمَّ
مِن
نُّطۡفَةٖ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَكُمۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٗاۚ
وَمَا
تَحۡمِلُ
مِنۡ
أُنثَىٰ
وَلَا
تَضَعُ
إِلَّا
بِعِلۡمِهِۦۚ
وَمَا
يُعَمَّرُ
مِن
مُّعَمَّرٖ
وَلَا
يُنقَصُ
مِنۡ
عُمُرِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٍۚ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَسِيرٞ
١١
E Deus vos criou do pó; então de esperma; depois vos dividiu em pares. E nenhuma fêmea concebe ou gera sem o Seuconhecimento. Não se prolonga, nem se abrevia a vida de ninguém, sem que isso esteja registrado no Livro, porque isso éfácil a Deus.
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Referência
Ayah 30:22, 35:11
Bismillah
Accepting Diversity and Ending Racism
#revivesunnah
part
#2
This is the continuation of the previous post . If anyone is wondering why earth is mentioned here!! There are different colors of the earth too . If it’s body of water it’s blue or brown and if it’s soil then there are different types too. Black, Red, White, Green, Brown are the various colors of soil I know. Allah even mentions different streaks of mountains too in Quran ...
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