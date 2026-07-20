Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Fatir
1
35:1
الحمد لله فاطر السماوات والارض جاعل الملايكة رسلا اولي اجنحة مثنى وثلاث ورباع يزيد في الخلق ما يشاء ان الله على كل شيء قدير ١
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ فَاطِرِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ جَاعِلِ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ رُسُلًا أُو۟لِىٓ أَجْنِحَةٍۢ مَّثْنَىٰ وَثُلَـٰثَ وَرُبَـٰعَ ۚ يَزِيدُ فِى ٱلْخَلْقِ مَا يَشَآءُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ١
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
فَاطِرِ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَاعِلِ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
رُسُلًا
أُوْلِيٓ
أَجۡنِحَةٖ
مَّثۡنَىٰ
وَثُلَٰثَ
وَرُبَٰعَۚ
يَزِيدُ
فِي
ٱلۡخَلۡقِ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
١
Louvado seja Deus, Criador dos céus e da terra, Que fez dos anjos mensageiros, dotados de dois, três ou quatro pares deasas; aumenta a criação conforme Lhe apraz, porque Deus é Onipotente.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
R. Ebied
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
Ver mais
19
2
Rushana Roberts
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
2
0
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Próxima Aia