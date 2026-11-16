Our life is social in nature. That is why everyone, according to his tastes and aptitudes, forms a circle of his own in which to spend his days and nights. It is necessary for those who fear God and want to tread the path of faith to befriend those who are sincere, truthful, and God-fearing, and who are consistent in their words and deeds. By keeping company with such people, one is transformed into a truthful person too. On the contrary, if one seeks the company of insincere, hypocritical persons, one will necessarily come under their influence. There are times when Islam has to be served by risking one’s life; there are times when Islam has to be served at the cost of suffering the pangs of hunger and thirst; there are times when one is exhausted struggling for the cause of God; there are times when one has to serve God and His prophet by sacrificing one’s peace of mind. On such occasions one feels like opting for the safer course and hesitates to go ahead and answer the call of one’s faith. One is oblivious of the fact that those were the very opportunities to give practical proof of one’s attachment to God, when by doing so, one could have expected to be found worthy of paradise.