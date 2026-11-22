قَالَ أَصْحَابُ مُوسَىٰ إِنَّا لَمُدْرَكُونَ ﴿61﴾ قَالَ كَلَّا ۖ إِنَّ مَعِيَ رَبِّي سَيَهْدِينِ ﴿62﴾ (The Companions of Musa said: "Surely we are overtaken." He said, "Never! Indeed with me is my Lord. He will guide me -26:61-62. When the Pharaoh's army, which was in their pursuit, reached right behind them, all the people of Bani Isra'il called out ` We are caught'. And there was little doubt in their nabbing as the river was in front of them and the Pharaoh's enormous army behind them. Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) was fully aware of the situation, but his belief in the promise of Allah was unshaken like a rock. He, therefore, replied firmly that they will never be caught.