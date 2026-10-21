After the ‘Ad, the other community which gained ascendance was the Thamud ( 7:74 ). This community inhabited the area between Khaybar and Tabuk known as Al-Hijr. This community too was blessed with great prosperity and enjoyed dominance over others. But, the members of this community likewise devoted their full attention to the attainment of material prosperity. The art of constructing large houses by carving them out of the hills was perhaps started by this community and an improved form of this is found in the Ajanta and Ellora caves in India. Unfortunately, all those who obtain worldly benefits harbour the misunderstanding that they are entitled to them and may use them as they like. But this is the greatest mistake. The fact is that these worldly things are there only for as long as the period of trial lasts. After that, everything will be snatched from them so that nothing remains. One who exceeds the limit is one who, when he acquires wealth, develops the mentality of conceit instead of gratitude to God. When power falls to his lot, he indulges in vanity instead of being modest. If he is given high office, he uses it to glorify his name and not to serve others. Such misuse of available opportunities creates disturbance in society. The leaders of the Thamud community indulged in such type of excesses and the commoners followed them. Their prophet warned (the common people) that those they considered great were themselves misguided, and asked how they could then guide others.