The ‘Ad was a community which rose to prominence after Noah’s people were destroyed (see 7:69). Almighty God blessed this community with everything—health, prosperity, power, etc. Had they been grateful for these blessings, they would have developed a feeling of humility. But, instead, they became proud, thinking that the best use of their resources was to upgrade their standard of living and to elevate their name. They considered the erecting of stone icons their greatest task. If such people have any difference with or complaint against anyone, their pride makes them go beyond all limits. They consider any injustice perpetrated against one who is the object of their disapproval to be legitimate and proper. They simply want to crush him with all their might. Prosperity in the world makes them fearless of retribution in the Hereafter. Those who consider themselves safe from the ultimate reckoning can go to any extent to harm others. People who enjoy prosperity and dominance develop a high degree of false self-confidence. This false confidence prevents them from understanding the Truth when presented to them by people who do not belong to their group. They do not give importance to the advice of the admonisher, who may be most trustworthy, and even though he be God’s messenger. Such people accept the Truth only when they confront God’s punishment, but such acceptance will be of no avail.