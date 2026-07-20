Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
6
32:6
ذالك عالم الغيب والشهادة العزيز الرحيم ٦
ذَٰلِكَ عَـٰلِمُ ٱلْغَيْبِ وَٱلشَّهَـٰدَةِ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٦
ذَٰلِكَ
عَٰلِمُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَٱلشَّهَٰدَةِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٦
Tal é (Deus), Conhecer do cognoscível e do incognoscível, o Poderoso, o Misericordiosíssimo,
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Maha Ezzeddine
Seguir
há 7 anos
·
Referência
Surah 26 e Ayah 32:6
Postado em
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
Ver mais
20
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia