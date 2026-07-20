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5
32:5
يدبر الامر من السماء الى الارض ثم يعرج اليه في يوم كان مقداره الف سنة مما تعدون ٥
يُدَبِّرُ ٱلْأَمْرَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ إِلَى ٱلْأَرْضِ ثُمَّ يَعْرُجُ إِلَيْهِ فِى يَوْمٍۢ كَانَ مِقْدَارُهُۥٓ أَلْفَ سَنَةٍۢ مِّمَّا تَعُدُّونَ ٥
يُدَبِّرُ
ٱلۡأَمۡرَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
إِلَى
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ثُمَّ
يَعۡرُجُ
إِلَيۡهِ
فِي
يَوۡمٖ
كَانَ
مِقۡدَارُهُۥٓ
أَلۡفَ
سَنَةٖ
مِّمَّا
تَعُدُّونَ
٥
Ele rege todos os assuntos, desde o céu até à terra; logo (tudo) ascenderá a Ele, em um dia cuja duração será de mil anos, de vosso cômputo.
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Ayah 32:5
Remember this when I feel like nothing's working because all affairs are with Allah SWT and if all affairs are with Him why should I stress
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Luqman
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há 5 anos
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Ayah 32:5
Mashallah just look at this verse how would a man 1400 years ago know about the Speed of Light
' It is the angels who carry out these orders. Those people back then measured the distances neither in kilometers nor in miles but rather by how much time they needed to walk. For example, a village two days away meant a distance equivalent to walking for two days; ten days away meant a distance equivalent to walking for ten days... However in this ve...
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